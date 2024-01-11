First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 886,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after buying an additional 123,022 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,942,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 346,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 202,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

