First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

