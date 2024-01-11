First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.