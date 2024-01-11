First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

