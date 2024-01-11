First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.63.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of FR opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 76.1% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 52,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

