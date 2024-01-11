First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $187.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $215.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $162.33 on Monday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Solar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $339,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

