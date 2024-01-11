First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,199 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.0 %

ZTS stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.86. 298,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

