First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 870 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Adobe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,388,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,054,000 after buying an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $590.41. 547,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $597.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.46. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

