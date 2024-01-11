First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.88. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $355.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.