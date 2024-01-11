First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,175,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,408,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.