First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,382. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

