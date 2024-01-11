First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $715,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 130,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $94.26. 895,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

