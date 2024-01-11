First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 248,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.27. The company had a trading volume of 594,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.85. The company has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.