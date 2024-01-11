First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $722.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $395.85 and a 1-year high of $734.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $676.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

