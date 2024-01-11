First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.18. The company had a trading volume of 470,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,489. The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

