First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.02 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.3 %

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $801.86. The company had a trading volume of 42,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,351. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $794.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $773.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

