First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HSBC by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 204.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. 1,881,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,834. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.