First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $910.22. 102,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $840.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $807.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $924.89. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

