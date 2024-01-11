First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 159,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 778,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,881. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

