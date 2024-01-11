First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,866,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,651,865.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $3,878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,866,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,651,865.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CRM traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.80. 2,177,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $270.35. The firm has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

