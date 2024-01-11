First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $3,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,684,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 133.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $153,133,000 after buying an additional 105,415 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,080.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $505.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,012.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $915.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $559.11 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.