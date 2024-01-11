First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 75 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.13. The company had a trading volume of 187,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $309.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

