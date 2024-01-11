First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.59. 4,037,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

