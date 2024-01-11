First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.98. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $133.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, POSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKX

About POSCO

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.