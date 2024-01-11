First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,837 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

