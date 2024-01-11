First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

ROBT stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $476.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

