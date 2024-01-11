First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.77

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 75738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
