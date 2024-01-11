First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.77

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 75738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 124,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.