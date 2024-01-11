First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.77

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 75738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 124,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.