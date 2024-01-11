First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 140,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 197,545 shares.The stock last traded at $23.51 and had previously closed at $23.50.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $509.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 220,897 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 155,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 330,571 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,771.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 515,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

