First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Price Performance

CRPT opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.45. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

