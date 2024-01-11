First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $22.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

