FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.86.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $160.57 on Friday. FirstService has a 12 month low of $131.75 and a 12 month high of $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

