Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $168.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.65. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $136.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,788 shares of company stock worth $42,158,764 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

