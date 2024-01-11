Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.50

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.50 and last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 90931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average is $123.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,788 shares of company stock worth $42,158,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

