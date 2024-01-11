Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.64-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.42.

Five Below Trading Up 0.4 %

FIVE stock opened at $191.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.62 and a 200-day moving average of $184.92. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Five Below by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Five Below by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

