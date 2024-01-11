Foster Group Inc. Buys 106 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $370.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $952.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $372.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 744,412 shares of company stock worth $250,458,017. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

