Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $48.50 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FCX opened at $41.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

