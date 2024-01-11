Frontier Group’s (ULCC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

ULCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Frontier Group stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 632.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

