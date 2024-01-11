FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.12

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 60770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

