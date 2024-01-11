FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTAI. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

