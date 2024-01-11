Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPEF) Short Interest Up 4,900.0% in December

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fuchs Stock Performance
Shares of Fuchs stock remained flat at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60. Fuchs has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $33.73.
About Fuchs
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fuchs
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.