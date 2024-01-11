FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Issued By Cormark

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of C$25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.45 million.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

TSE:PIF opened at C$13.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$279.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.35 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total transaction of C$785,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,790.69. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

