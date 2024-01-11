FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Boosted by B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $44.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $41.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $41.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $43.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $41.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $363.91 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $132.72 and a fifty-two week high of $383.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $234.68.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,857,000. Dalal Street LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

