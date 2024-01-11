FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Raised by Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $4.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.72. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$7.56 and a 52 week high of C$13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.15. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 983.84% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.96 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.