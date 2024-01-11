FY2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increased by Analyst (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$131.46 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

