FY2023 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Lowered by B. Riley

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solo Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Solo Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Solo Brands by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.