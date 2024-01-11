FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Issued By William Blair

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million.
Read Our Latest Analysis on INCY
Incyte Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Incyte
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.