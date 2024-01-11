FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Issued By William Blair

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

