Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $16,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $441.32. 34,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,704. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

