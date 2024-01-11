Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $238.08 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $238.08 million and approximately $119,865.54 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.39 or 0.99978934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010876 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00216412 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.58835405 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $89,801.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

