General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $418,951,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $130.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

