Gifto 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.69 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $20.59 million and $5.69 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000802 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Gifto Token Profile
Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.
Buying and Selling Gifto
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
